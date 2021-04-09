SC to hear today plea for CBI probe into alleged attack on Mamata

The petitioners also sought the issuance of guidelines for investigations of similar incidents in future

A petition seeking CBI investigation into the March 10 incident, in which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was injured in the state’s Nandigram constituency, is scheduled to be heard by the Supreme Court today.

Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress had termed the incident as an attack to keep her off the field in the run up to the high-voltage election. She has since been using a wheelchair for all her campaign rallies across the state.

The plea was filed by three Uttar Pradesh-based lawyers. Besides seeking a probe, the petitioners also sought the issuance of guidelines for investigations of similar incidents affecting the election machinery, in future.

They sought the top court to also issue directions to establish a temporary body that looks into the cases of election violence, according to Livelaw.

The petition also pointed out Banerjee claiming that she was manhandled by four-five people in the middle of a crowd. The Election Commission, however, had ruled out the attack angle.

The March 10 incident had occurred when Banerjee was interacting with the public after filing her nomination for the assembly election from Nandigram, where she was pitted against her former lieutenant Suvendu Adhikari (now BJP). The constituency voted on April 1.

