Modi speaks to Bengal governor over post-poll violence; BJP approaches SC

At least 12 people have died in the post-poll violence, allegedly perpetrated by Trinamool Congress workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar and discussed with him the violence in the state and deteriorating law and order situation following the counting of votes.

At least 12 people have died in the post-poll violence, allegedly perpetrated by Trinamool Congress workers. The Union home ministry has asked for a report on the violence.

Meanwhile BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia moved the Supreme Court seeking a CBI investigation into the “rampant violence”, including murder and rapes, allegedly by Trinamool workers across West Bengal “before, during and after the assembly elections”.

Advertisement

Also read: Mamata to be sworn in as CM on May 5, to move court over Nandigram result

On Tuesday Dhankar tweeted to say that Modi had expressed “serious anguish and concern at alarmingly worrisome law and order situation”.

In the tweet tagging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he also said, “I share grave concerns given that violence vandalism, arson, loot and killings continue unabated”.

Bhatia, a senior advocate, in his intervention application filed in his pending 2018 PIL, sought a direction to the state government to file a detailed status report about the FIRs registered, arrests made and steps taken against perpetrators of violence.

“The instant application is being preferred… to bring to the notice of this court, the brutal murders and commission of serious crimes like rape and molestation, blatant violence and the complete breakdown of law-and-order machinery in West Bengal before, during and after the recently concluded assembly elections in the state,” Bhatia said in his plea.

BJP chief JP Nadda is on a two-day visit to the state starting Tuesday. He will meet the families of the party workers hit by the violence, the BJP said.

The Trinamool advised Modi to focus on the pandemic. Senior party leader Derek O’Brien tweeted:

On Monday Banerjee had appealed for calm and blamed the BJP for the violence.

“Bengal is a peace-loving place,” said the CM. “During the elections, there has been some heat and dust… The BJP did a lot of torture, also the CAPF. But I appeal to all for calm. Don’t indulge in violence. If there is a dispute, inform the police. The police must manage law and order.”