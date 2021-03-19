For Mamata, Modi and Shah are ‘Duryodhan, Dushasana’

The Trinamool chief called Prime Minister Modi a copycat for using her slogan, "Khela Hobe" (game on), against her

Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee used the words ‘Duryodhan’ and ‘Dushasana’ (a veiled reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah) to tell voters at a rally that the people of Bengal will “say farewell to BJP”.

She also appeared to liken her once trusted deputy and now her rival in Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, to Mir Jafar, a former Nawab of Bengal.

“Say farewell to BJP, we don’t want BJP. We don’t want to see Modi’s face. We don’t want riots, looters, Duryodhan, Dushasana… Mir Jafar,” the Chief Minister said at a rally in East Midnapore.

Mamata also accused Suvendu Adhikari of betraying her trust. “I gave them blind love and they betrayed me. They were in touch with BJP since 2014. I am sorry I trusted them,” the Trinamool top boss said, addressing the gathering in her wheelchair. She once again accused BJP of masterminding the attack on her at Nandigram a few days back. “With elections approaching, they thought they will injure my legs,” she said.

Banerjee called Prime Minister Modi a copycat for using her slogan, “Khela Hobe” (game on), against her. “On March 27, Khela Hobe (game on). BJP has to be bowled out. Poriborton is my slogan. Why will you steal my slogan, you copycat? Khela Hobe.”

In her earlier rallies, Mamata Banerjee had used words like “Dangabaaz (rioter)” and “Daitya (demon)” without naming Modi-Shah.

The eight-phase Bengal election starts March 27. The results will be announced on May 2.