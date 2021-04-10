Four people shot dead during polling in Bengal’s Cooch Behar

Four people have been shot dead during polling in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district on Saturday. Multiple rounds of shots were fire during polling. There are allegations against the central forces as well for opening fire.

The Election Commission has sought a report regarding the incident. Local reports are quoting sources to suggest that the central forces had opened fire in self defence.

Voting is being held in 44 seats during the current fourth phase of the election in West Bengal. Results will be declared on May 2.