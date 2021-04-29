Bengal polls: Bomb hurled in north Kolkata; 38% voter turnout till noon

EC to look into the incident as BJP candidate alleges attack on her

Unidentified people threw a bomb outside Mahajati Sadan in north Kolkata on Thursday (April 29) as West Bengal voted for the final phase of the 8-phase marathon elections for the 294-member Assembly. No one was injured in the incident, reports said.

BJP candidate from Jarasanko, Meena Devi Purohit, alleged that the bomb was aimed at her vehicle. “They tried to kill me. The attack was meant to scare the voters,” Purohit alleged. The Election Commission has sought details of the incident.

Around 38 per cent turnout was recorded till noon in the final phase. Voting started at 7 am amid the fast-spreading COVID pandemic. A total of 35 constituencies spread across districts of Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum, and north Kolkata will decide the political fate of 285 candidates.

West Bengal recorded 17,207 fresh cases on Wednesday (April 28), the highest-single day spike recorded so far, pushing the tally to 7,93,552, the health department said. The death toll rose to 11,159 with 77 more fatalities which is also the maximum count during a day, it said.

Over 84 lakh people are scheduled to cast their vote at 11,860 polling stations during the final phase. Key contests are on five seats in north Kolkata — Beleghata, Jorsanko, Shyampukur, Maniktala and Kashipur-Belgachia — between the ruling TMC and BJP. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

