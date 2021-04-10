Adhir says no question of post-poll tie-up with Mamata

The BJP and communal politics have found a foothold in West Bengal because of Mamata, he said

In case West Bengal sees a hung assembly after the election results are declared on May 2, Congress state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the TMC and BJP may join hands to form government as his party will neither extend nor seek support from the TMC.

Speaking to PTI, the Lok Sabha MP equally blamed BJP and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee for communalising the state election.

“The BJP and communal politics have found a foothold in West Bengal because of Mamata Banerjee. There is no question of supporting the TMC in a post-poll scenario if it falls short of a majority,” he said in an interview to the news agency.

Advertisement

“Similarly, there are zero chances of the Congress- Left-ISF Sanjukta Morcha or United Front alliance seeking her support to form the government. There is no possibility of any post-poll tie-up with the TMC,” Chowdhury said.

When asked whether the Congress and Left’s refusal to extend support to the TMC will help the BJP, the two-time state Congress chief said, “In such a scenario, you will see the TMC and the BJP joining hands to form the government.”

“Just like old wine tastes better, old friends are also trustworthy. The TMC and the BJP, who were earlier alliance partners, will join hands. They are like two sides of a coin,” he said.

Chowdhury, however, mocked Banerjee for “surrendering” before Congress president Sonia Gandhi through her letter seeking the support of all the opposition parties.

Related news | Mamata gets EC notice for asking women to ‘gherao’ central forces

“Mamata Banerjee had deliberately destroyed the Congress in West Bengal in the last 10 years despite the grand old party helping her come to power. Now see the irony, she has become so nervous that she surrendered before the same Congress, which she tried to finish off politically,” he said.

The TMC had joined hands with the Congress to oust the Left Front from power in 2011. However, the alliance fell apart after coming to power.

The eight phase election to 294 assembly seats in West Bengal is halfway, with the fourth phase being held on Saturday. Votes will be counted on May 2.

(With inputs from agencies)