Youssef En-Nesyri: Know about Morocco’s World Cup hero

Youssef En-Nesyri has been Morocco’s World Cup hero in the ongoing tournament in Qatar. En-Nesyri’s historic goal against Portugal put the Atlas Lions in their first-ever World Cup semi-finals. Here are some interesting facts about Youssef En-Nesyri ahead of the last-four contest against France.

