Will Cristiano Ronaldo play World Cup QF?

Controversy erupted at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar over the exclusion of Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting XI for Portugal’s Round of 16 game against Switzerland. Coach Fernando Santos has spoken about it ahead of the team’s quarterfinal clash against Morocco. Will Ronaldo play today (December 10)?
Sports Video
STATES OF THE NATION
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands
- Andhra Pradesh
- Bihar
- Chhattisgarh
- Dadar and Nagar Haveli
- Daman and Diu
- Delhi
- Goa
- Haryana
- Gujarat
- Himachal Pradesh
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Jharkhand
- Karnataka
- Kerala
- Lakshadweep
- Madhya Pradesh
- Maharashtra
- Odisha
- Puducherry
- Punjab
- Rajasthan
- Tamil Nadu
- Telangana
- Uttar Pradesh
- Uttarakhand
- West Bengal
TRENDING STORIES
Where did the king go? Dehradun zoo and the m...
A 'vulnerable' snake's story — its zoo housing, relocation, disappearance and reappearance without proof, and the sudden surfacing of some proof — can give any thriller a run for its money. But the climax is yet to be unveiled
Maruti plays catch-up as Indian middle-class ...
Every other vehicle purchased today is a compact SUV, dominating the Indian passenger car market; Maruti is hence pushing its Grand Vitara and Brezza models
© 2022 THE FEDERAL. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. All images, videos and content are proprietary to Federal.