Will Cristiano Ronaldo play World Cup QF?

The Federal
0
COMMENTS

Controversy erupted at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar over the exclusion of Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting XI for Portugal’s Round of 16 game against Switzerland. Coach Fernando Santos has spoken about it ahead of the team’s quarterfinal clash against Morocco. Will Ronaldo play today (December 10)?

Advertisement
CATCH US ON: