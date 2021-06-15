Muslim man assaulted; beard cut off, forced to chant Jai Shri Ram The Federal 3:45 PM, 15 June, 2021 0COMMENTS Advertisement Get breaking news and latest updates from India and around the world on thefederal.com FOLLOW US: Comments Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR News Cabinet reshuffle on the cards? PM Modi, Shah & Nadda in a hudd... News Are you joining Jitin Prasada in BJP camp? Pilot has this witty answ... The Eighth Column How Ladakhi royal musicians got sucked into the vortex of caste syst...