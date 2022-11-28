Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates ramp access for disabled at Marina beach, GPS-based bus stop announcement system

Videos
TRENDING STORIES
Gujarat polls: BJP looks to recover from 2017...
The ruling party has been wooing its traditional vote bank of Patidars since the last assembly polls, when a section turned against it; the AAP, like the Congress, is on the region’s agrarian distress to yield votes
Explained: The 3-layered EC-led probe into Be...
The poll panel is monitoring inquiries done separately by Bengaluru Police, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, and the Bengaluru Regional Commissioner
Shraddha-like murder in Delhi: body sliced in...
Another murder similar to that of Shraddha Walkar has emerged in Delhi, with a man’s chopped body parts being found in various parts of the eastern part of the city.
