The Federal Webinar: Online education apps have hit a dead-end

With schools physically reopening after the COVID pandemic and for a variety of other reasons including a high-level of dissatisfaction among students and parents, online coaching appears to be losing steam.

Some of the edtech start-ups, for example, have got trapped in fund issues besides other teething problems. They are grappling with poor feedback and are having to deal with myriad issues including demands for refunds from irate parents.

The Federal Webinar proposes to discuss the edtech sector and examine what has gone wrong in a space that was tailor-made for online intervention. Are the problems human-made or is it that there are intrinsic limitations with the online mode of teaching?

Or, on an optimistic note — is there scope for online education players to sort out their problems and, eventually, emerge successful?

Join Gaurav Perti, founder & CEO, PurpleTutor; Mayuri Ingle, co-Founder & VP – Product & Marketing at xQ; K Giriprakash, Senior Journalist; Praveena Chandrashekar, Journalist and Educator; and Sivasakti Balan DP, Principal, KRM Public School, discuss the issues with V Prem Shanker, Senior Editor, The Federal.