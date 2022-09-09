The Federal Webinar: Are we condemned to live with suicides? Or, is there a way out?

There’s been a 7.2 per cent increase in the number of suicides over the previous year. We have recently encountered reports of a string of suicides by school-going children in Tamil Nadu. This is happening despite rising consciousness regarding suicides with specialist counselors and teachers seized of the problem. Obviously, more needs to be done quickly.

The Federal Webinar brings together individuals who have worked on the issue to discuss and examine what is it that needs to be done to reduce suicides in this country.

Joining as panellists are TR.V. Balakrishnan, Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore; Dr Safiya MS, Consultant Psychiatrist, Medical Director, Mind & Brain Hospital, Bengaluru; Saptarshi B, Senior Programmes Coordinator, The Hindu Centre for Politics and Public Policy; Kavitha Muralidharan, Senior Journalist; and Dr C Ramasubramanian, Consultant Psychiatrist and Member, Tamil Nadu Police Commission. The webinar i hosted by V Prem Shanker, Senior Editor, The Federal.

Advertisement