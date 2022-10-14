The Federal Webinar: Are big film productions choking smaller ones?

With cinemas opening again, big productions are hogging theatre space, leaving little room for smaller players. By itself, OTT, which was considered the mainstay of small productions, apparently may not be able to cover the cost of making the film.

Are we seeing a fresh challenge for the survival of small productions?

Filmmaker, writer and poet Barnali Ray Shukla, Film directors KM Chaitanya and Mansore, and film critic Namrata Joshi discuss the issue in The Federal’s webinar hosted by V Prem Shanker, Senior Editor, The Federal.