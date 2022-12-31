Red underwear. Broken plates. Cemetery. Happy New Year!

Videos
TRENDING STORIES
After death of two Russians, Putin critic goe...
The missing man, who used to stay in Puri, was sighted earlier on in Bhubaneswar, holding placards with anti-war and anti-Putin slogans, seeking financial assistance
Murmu to Musk to Messi: 10 most memorable quo...
World leaders, sportspersons, Indian politicians, CEOs of tech giants gave statements that hit headlines in 2022
Regionalism in N-E faces threat from BJP, Con...
Political battles in the region were fought around regionalism vs nationalism, with Congress symbolising central domination; but, with BJP’s emergence as a challenger, will regional parties turn to Congress?
