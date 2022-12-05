Qatar World Cup: Argentina-Mexico match sets record

The group stage of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has thrown up some interesting numbers including record attendance for a match. More than 2 million spectators watched the first 48 matches in Qatar. India has the second-highest number of fans at Qatar World Cup stadiums.
Videos
STATES OF THE NATION
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands
- Andhra Pradesh
- Bihar
- Chhattisgarh
- Dadar and Nagar Haveli
- Daman and Diu
- Delhi
- Goa
- Haryana
- Gujarat
- Himachal Pradesh
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Jharkhand
- Karnataka
- Kerala
- Lakshadweep
- Madhya Pradesh
- Maharashtra
- Odisha
- Puducherry
- Punjab
- Rajasthan
- Tamil Nadu
- Telangana
- Uttar Pradesh
- Uttarakhand
- West Bengal
TRENDING STORIES
States’ capex up just 2.2% in H1 FY23 despite...
Capital outlays have to jump 57% to meet FY23 target, based on available numbers from 18 large states that budgeted for a combined capex of ₹ 6.2 lakh-crore
© 2022 THE FEDERAL. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. All images, videos and content are proprietary to Federal.