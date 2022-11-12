No jingoism or anti-nationalism: ‘Tanaav’ director on shooting in Kashmir

Abhayanand, a strong votary of police-people communication, gives us a sense of how he evolved through his illustrious 37-years-long career as an IPS officer in his recent memoir , ‘Unbounded: My Experiments with Law, Physics, Policing and Super 30’
The PM has successfully endeared himself to Hindu upper castes with the EWS quota; to address the angst of SC, ST, and OBC communities, he has been building a new but robust vote bank of beneficiaries of populist schemes that is amorphous in its caste composition