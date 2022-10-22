MP: Bus-truck collision leaves 15 dead, 40 injured

Videos
STATES OF THE NATION
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands
- Andhra Pradesh
- Bihar
- Chhattisgarh
- Dadar and Nagar Haveli
- Daman and Diu
- Delhi
- Goa
- Haryana
- Gujarat
- Himachal Pradesh
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Jharkhand
- Karnataka
- Kerala
- Lakshadweep
- Madhya Pradesh
- Maharashtra
- Odisha
- Puducherry
- Punjab
- Rajasthan
- Tamil Nadu
- Telangana
- Uttar Pradesh
- Uttarakhand
- West Bengal
TRENDING STORIES
Kharge’s rise in Congress leaves rivals anxio...
The alarm among rival parties such as BJP and BSP has to do with the the fact that Kharge is a Dalit, the community key to the outcome of polls in the two states
Govt, media and films drive Kerala’s th...
While the state government has been silent, if not complicit, to the practise of occult and black magic, popular media has extensively promoted and glorified these evils
© 2022 THE FEDERAL. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. All images, videos and content are proprietary to Federal.