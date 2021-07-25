Flood ravages China, ‘civilian heroes’ join rescue mission The Federal 8:14 PM, 25 July, 2021 0COMMENTS Advertisement Get breaking news and latest updates from India and around the world on thefederal.com FOLLOW US: Comments Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR International High-End Cars Found Floating After Flood Sinks Chinese Town | The Fe... International Chinese president Xi makes rare visit to Tibet, close to Arunachal Maharashtra Maharashtra battles heavy floods even as landslides leave 36 dead