FIFA World Cup: Who all advanced to Round of 16?

It is now time for the knockouts of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The 32-team competition’s group phase is over and 16 teams have advanced to the Round of 16. Find out who’s in and who’s out.
Sports Video
STATES OF THE NATION
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands
- Andhra Pradesh
- Bihar
- Chhattisgarh
- Dadar and Nagar Haveli
- Daman and Diu
- Delhi
- Goa
- Haryana
- Gujarat
- Himachal Pradesh
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Jharkhand
- Karnataka
- Kerala
- Lakshadweep
- Madhya Pradesh
- Maharashtra
- Odisha
- Puducherry
- Punjab
- Rajasthan
- Tamil Nadu
- Telangana
- Uttar Pradesh
- Uttarakhand
- West Bengal
TRENDING STORIES
Delhi MCD polls: BJP deploys big guns to blun...
The civic polls in Delhi have become a prestige battle for both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the former has come out all guns blazing — especially with big guns — to attack the latter and woo the voter.
Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru among cheapest ...
EIU’s Worldwide Cost of Living survey ranks the three Indian cities at 8, 9 and 11 in cheapest cities list; says it reflects weak economies and currencies
BJP testing waters in Muslim votebank via Pas...
BJP’s hope of winning the support of Pasmandas emanates from the fact that they are economically, socially, and politically weak and impatient with the hegemony of upper-caste Muslims, or Ashrafs
Kashmir has other stories to tell as well: &#...
"People always look at Kashmir in a certain way. Frankly, there’s more to Kashmir than focusing on the trouble and violence in the region in the movies," says Kashmiri actor Zain Durrani, who plays the lead role in Zee5 spy fiction 'Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy'
© 2022 THE FEDERAL. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. All images, videos and content are proprietary to Federal.