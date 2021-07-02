Explained: How 3 different COVID vaccines work? The Federal 6:55 PM, 2 July, 2021 Updated 7:00 PM, 2 July, 2021 0COMMENTS Advertisement Get breaking news and latest updates from India and around the world on thefederal.com FOLLOW US: Comments Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR COVID-19 J&J’s single-shot vaccine shows strong activity against Delta v... COVID-19 Centre rushes expert teams to 6 states reporting rise in COVID-19 ca... COVID-19 Zydus Cadila seeks DCGI approval for its needle-free, three-dose vac...