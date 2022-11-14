EWS quota: Deprivation not same as discrimination | Off The Beaten Track Ep 10

Interviews
Nasa’s Artemis 1 to pave way for manned Moon ...
After delays, Artemis 1's uncrewed mission scheduled for launch on Wednesday; success will prompt crewed landing efforts within four years, including a woman, and a person of colour
COP27: Indian moms join global fight for chil...
A delegation of mothers, comprising activists from India, Botswana, Brazil, Ghana, South Africa and the UK, is at COP27, urging world leaders to put children’s health at the heart of climate discussions
