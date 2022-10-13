Child actor Rahul Koli not alive to watch Oscar-nominated ‘Chhelo Show’

Videos
TRENDING STORIES
Delhi’s Sunder Nagri locals bear brunt of gru...
The stabbing of a Hindu youth had BJP MP Parvesh Verma call for a boycott of Muslims; locals believe the murder was due to a disagreement between friends and had no religious links
How Chandrababu scuttled Mulayam’s chances of...
His rivals now recall the incident, saying it points to his lack of vision in choosing allies; had Mulayam been made PM, the rise of BJP would’ve been stalled by 10-15 years, it’s felt
