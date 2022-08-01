Chess Olympiad: Steep ticket costs keep the middle class away

The ongoing 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Tamil Nadu is receiving immense appreciation and support from international players. However, locals are upset that they are unable to witness such a world-class event because of the steeply-priced tickets. The pricing has disappointed middle-class families and budding chess players who cannot afford the expensive tickets.
Read more about the issue is this article by N Vinoth Kumar.
Highly-priced tickets at Chess Olympiad, a deterrent for budding chess players