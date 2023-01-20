Can the govt determine fake news?

Videos
STATES OF THE NATION
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands
- Andhra Pradesh
- Bihar
- Chhattisgarh
- Dadar and Nagar Haveli
- Daman and Diu
- Delhi
- Goa
- Haryana
- Gujarat
- Himachal Pradesh
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Jharkhand
- Karnataka
- Kerala
- Lakshadweep
- Madhya Pradesh
- Maharashtra
- Odisha
- Puducherry
- Punjab
- Rajasthan
- Tamil Nadu
- Telangana
- Uttar Pradesh
- Uttarakhand
- West Bengal
TRENDING STORIES
Budget 2023-24 | FM will have to focus on eas...
Taxpayers are expecting a hike in basic income tax exemption ie. increasing the basic tax exemption limit from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, a hike in exemptions under Section 80C and 80CCC, and separate deductions for life insurance and others
© 2022 THE FEDERAL. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. All images, videos and content are proprietary to Federal.