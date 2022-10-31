BJP ‘safe’ in Gujarat, tough contest in HP | Off The Beaten Track- Episode 9

Interviews
TRENDING STORIES
South Africa defeat exposes chinks in India&#...
There are lessons to be learnt from this loss, of course and course-correction to be enforced in India’s defeat at the hands of South Africa.
BJP ‘safe’ in Gujarat, tough contest in HP | ...
With assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal, it’s election season in India; leading psephologist Sanjay Kumar engages with The Federal in a free-wheeling conversation
PM POSHAN: Meagre funds, rising prices eat in...
Most government and government-aided schools are cutting back on eggs, fish, and even dal, as the cooking cost per child per day is “abysmally low” amidst growing inflation
