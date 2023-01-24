Amazon launches dedicated air cargo service in India

Videos
STATES OF THE NATION
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands
- Andhra Pradesh
- Bihar
- Chhattisgarh
- Dadar and Nagar Haveli
- Daman and Diu
- Delhi
- Goa
- Haryana
- Gujarat
- Himachal Pradesh
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Jharkhand
- Karnataka
- Kerala
- Lakshadweep
- Madhya Pradesh
- Maharashtra
- Odisha
- Puducherry
- Punjab
- Rajasthan
- Tamil Nadu
- Telangana
- Uttar Pradesh
- Uttarakhand
- West Bengal
TRENDING STORIES
Surgical strikes: Digvijaya Singh’s remark wa...
Congress leader says his party is a democratic one that allows its leaders to discuss issues, but that the views aired are their own
The homecoming of Biju Patnaik’s Dakota, a sy...
The 8-tonne and 65-foot-long aircraft, bearing registration number VT-AUI, was lying abandoned in a remote corner of Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International airport for 55 years
Nagaland: Peace talks, statehood demand domin...
The demand for a new state, Frontier Nagaland, has again started echoing before the elections and it is being spearheaded by the influential Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation
© 2022 THE FEDERAL. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. All images, videos and content are proprietary to Federal.