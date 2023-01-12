After Joshimath, Karnaprayag houses develop cracks

Videos
TRENDING STORIES
Apple imports: US lawmakers seek removal of t...
Citing New Delhi’s “retaliatory measures”, US state of Washington appeals to Biden administration for help; says its fruit industry has incurred significant losses
Exotic animals, gold, heroin top seizures mad...
Recovery of narcotic substances also hit the roof in 2022 as the officials retrieved Rs 14.02 crore worth of banned drugs including cocaine, methaqualone, heroin among others
