LOGIN
Login
Home
News
State of the Nation
North
Bihar
Delhi
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu & Kashmir
Madhya Pradesh
Punjab
Uttarkhand
Uttar Pradesh
East
Chattisgarh
Jharkhand
Odisha
West Bengal
South
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Karnataka
Kerala
Tamil Nadu
Puducherry
Lakshadweep
West
Goa
Gujarat
Maharashtra
Rajasthan
North East
COVID-19
All stories
Coronavirus Impact
On the frontline
50 days of solitude
Bringing Migrants Home
The Eighth Column
From the wires
Personal Finance
Series
Economy
Earth Day
Kashmir’s Frozen Turbulence
The legend of Ramjanmabhoomi
Liberalisation@30
How to tame a dragon
Celebrating biodiversity
Farm matters
50 days of solitude
Bringing Migrants Home
Budget 2020
Jharkhand Votes
The Federal Investigates
The Federal Impact
Vanishing Sand
Gandhi @ 150
Andhra Today
Field report
Operation Gulmarg
Pandemic @1 Mn in India
The Federal Year-End
The Zero Year
Videos
Vignettes
Explainers
Interviews
Line Of Sight
Opinion
Podcast
Games
Crossword
Quiz
Federal quiz
Spent quiz
Sudoku
Features
Business
More sections
Opinion
Analysis
Interactives
Business
Sports
Sports
Faultlines
International
Health
Education
Features
Podcast
Science
Personal Finance
Search
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Create an account
Create an account
Welcome! Register for an account
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
The Federal
Home
News
State of the Nation
North
Bihar
Delhi
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu & Kashmir
Madhya Pradesh
Punjab
Uttarkhand
Uttar Pradesh
East
Chattisgarh
Jharkhand
Odisha
West Bengal
South
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Karnataka
Kerala
Tamil Nadu
Puducherry
Lakshadweep
West
Goa
Gujarat
Maharashtra
Rajasthan
North East
COVID-19
All stories
Coronavirus Impact
On the frontline
50 days of solitude
Bringing Migrants Home
The Eighth Column
From the wires
Personal Finance
Series
Economy
Earth Day
Kashmir’s Frozen Turbulence
The legend of Ramjanmabhoomi
Liberalisation@30
How to tame a dragon
Celebrating biodiversity
Farm matters
50 days of solitude
Bringing Migrants Home
Budget 2020
Jharkhand Votes
The Federal Investigates
The Federal Impact
Vanishing Sand
Gandhi @ 150
Andhra Today
Field report
Operation Gulmarg
Pandemic @1 Mn in India
The Federal Year-End
The Zero Year
Videos
Vignettes
Explainers
Interviews
Line Of Sight
Opinion
Podcast
Games
Crossword
Quiz
Federal quiz
Spent quiz
Sudoku
Features
Business
More sections
Opinion
Analysis
Interactives
Business
Sports
Sports
Faultlines
International
Health
Education
Features
Podcast
Science
Personal Finance
Home
Videos
LATEST UPLOADS
Panjshir Valley: First resistance to Taliban emerges
1:02 PM, 20 August, 2021
Indian investigation helps man walk out of Saudi j...
10:45 PM, 19 August, 2021
False promises and corruption shatter dreams of Ch...
9:23 PM, 19 August, 2021
INTERVIEWS
How John Kokken became Ve...
4:53 PM, 1 August, 2021
Sherni movie vs tigress A...
12:16 PM, 22 July, 2021
Zomato IPO Is Working On ...
11:49 AM, 18 July, 2021
Can Taliban capture entir...
10:19 PM, 10 July, 2021
EXPLAINERS
See All >>
Does India need a COVID-1...
6:32 PM, 20 August, 2021
“Code Red for humanity” b...
7:37 PM, 19 August, 2021
Where did your LPG subsid...
8:12 AM, 19 August, 2021
What happens to those who...
8:04 PM, 18 August, 2021
Who is Mullah Abdul Ghani...
5:47 PM, 18 August, 2021
VIGNETTES
Two decades of US bungling in Afghanistan
8:25 AM, 18 August, 2021
US legacy: Invade, mess up & retreat
7:48 PM, 17 August, 2021
Refugees in India lose hope of returning home...
4:38 PM, 17 August, 2021
Afghan President leaves; Taliban takes over ...
8:31 PM, 15 August, 2021
Spike in Covid cases among children in Bengal...
3:49 PM, 15 August, 2021
India’s idea of independence
7:00 AM, 15 August, 2021
TN govt appoints 58 priests from all communit...
9:00 PM, 14 August, 2021
Why are people buying clothes they cannot wea...
6:37 PM, 13 August, 2021
Navarasa is offensive, an upper-caste gaze
9:38 PM, 11 August, 2021
At least four dead, over 40 buried in Kinnaur...
6:51 PM, 11 August, 2021
Fall of Indian billionaires: Numbers drop in ...
6:17 PM, 11 August, 2021
Killer Lightning Strikes claim more lives tha...
3:42 PM, 11 August, 2021
Lessons for India from UN’s climate change re...
10:29 AM, 11 August, 2021
Neeraj Chopra’s journey to glory
8:06 PM, 8 August, 2021
Wildfires rip through countries; livelihood a...
6:32 PM, 8 August, 2021
Bad signal: Government drops plan to provide ...
9:02 PM, 5 August, 2021
Stars from hinterland fueling India’s Olympic...
4:33 PM, 5 August, 2021
Charting North Madras’ boxing craze
10:20 AM, 5 August, 2021
Building house & hope: Mizoram’s first h...
7:46 PM, 3 August, 2021
Meet the “new walls” of Indian Hockey
5:12 PM, 3 August, 2021
Load more
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
About us
Careers
© 2019 THE FEDERAL. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
All images, videos and content are proprietary to Federal.
Open COVID-19 STATS