UP mafia in jail or opposition parties: Amit Shah hails Yogi at nomination

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday (February 4) filed his nomination for contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Gorakhpur Urban.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a host of UP BJP leaders were present as Adityanath filed his papers and hailed the Chief Minister for his work.

This is the first time Adityanath is fighting the state assembly election. He had been a Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur five times in the past.

Gorakhpur Urban seat will go to vote in the sixth phase of the polls on March 3.

Before filing the nomination, the chief minister visited the Gorakhnath temple and performed havan.

Earlier, the leaders addressed a rally where Amit Shah praised Adityanath.

“I can say with pride that Yogi Adityanath has freed Uttar Pradesh of mafias. Either they are in jail or in the list of the opposition parties. After 25 years, Yogi Adityanath established the rule of law in Uttar Pradesh,” Shah said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a provision for free Covid vaccines for the people, and I am happy to inform you that the state that has carried out the maximum number of vaccinations is none other than your own Uttar Pradesh. Under Yogi ji’s leadership, UP has battled Covid most effectively,” he said.

Adityanath too hailed the BJP as the biggest organisation in the world.

“BJP is the biggest organisation in the world. In 2017. The party formed the government in UP. In 2019, when the SP-BSP alliance was formed, political analysts had written off BJP, but under the guidance of Amit Shah, the Mahagathbandhan failed. There is no negative feedback from UP people about the BJP government,” he said.