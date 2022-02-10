Seems youth, farmers are pressing button in rage: Chaudhary on EVM glitches

"Request you to gently press the button in favour of the alliance with love!!,” Chaudhary tweeted in a lighter vein in Hindi

Amid reports of glitches in EVMs at some places where Assembly polls were underway in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday (February 10), Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary said that it seems that the youth and farmers were pressing the button in full rage.

“There are complaints about EVM malfunctioning. It seems the youth and farmers are pressing the button in full rage!! Request you to gently press the button in favour of the alliance with love!!,” Chaudhary tweeted in a lighter vein in Hindi.

EVM की ख़राब होने की शिकायतें आ रहीं हैं। लगता है युवा और किसान पूरे ग़ुस्से में बटन दबा रहे हैं!! आपसे निवेदन है इतने ज़ोर से नहीं, गठबंधन के पक्ष में प्यार से बटन दबाएँ!! 😂 — Jayant Singh (@jayantrld) February 10, 2022

Chaudhary, whose RLD is fighting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in a tie-up with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, had appealed to people to go out and vote in large numbers earlier in the day.

“Participate in the festival of democracy, go out of your houses and vote to elect a government that works for you,” Chaudhary said in a video message.

Additional Chief Election Officer (ACEO) B.D. Ram Tiwari in Lucknow said that polling for the first phase of Assembly elections on 58 seats of 11 districts in the state was underway peacefully.

“There were reports of a technical error in EVMs at some places. Those EVMs are being replaced,” Tiwari said.

On Samajwadi Party’s allegation that poor voters were not allowed to exercise their franchise in Dundukheda village in the Kairana Assembly constituency, Tiwari said that the district magistrate concerned have been asked to look into the matter.

