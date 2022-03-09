Samajwadi Party seeks live webcast at 50% vote counting centres

Earlier, party chief Akhilesh Yadav had accused the ruling BJP of trying to “steal” votes, saying a truck carrying EVMs was “intercepted” in Varanasi

A day after pointing out faults in the handling of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during the last phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party on Wednesday (March 9) asked the Election Commission of India to webcast the counting of votes to ensure “an efficient, transparent and independent electioneering process”.

In a letter written to the apex election body, the party suggested that at least 50% of the counting centres should be covered by the live video and the link to this should be shared with political parties and the Election Commissioner of India among others.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav earlier alleged that EVMs were being tampered with and appealed to party workers to increase vigil outside the strongroom where the machines are kept. On its Twitter handle, the SP uploaded a video clip of an official who had admitted that protocol had not been followed while transporting the EVMs on Tuesday. However, in the 45 seconds-long video, the official also ruled out the possibility of tampering with the EVMs.

Akhilesh had accused the ruling BJP of trying to “steal” votes saying a truck carrying EVMs was “intercepted” in Varanasi.

Advertisement

Also read: EC looks the other way as Akhilesh cries foul over ‘tinkering’ of EVMs

Accusing the government of “theft”, Akhilesh Yadav pointed out that in 2017, the BJP’s winning margin on nearly 50 seats were less than 5,000 votes. Later in the night, he had sent out tweets asking his party cadres and alliance partners to remain alert and become “soldiers in counting of votes”. After the party’s appeal, its workers reached the counting centres in their respective districts and began keeping an eye on the activities there.

The Varanasi District Magistrate responded to the allegation saying that the EVMs (without votes inside) were being taken out to train the staff that will count votes on March 10. The EVMs with votes inside were under CCTV surveillance and heavy security, the DM said.

The Samajwadi Party also demanded the Election Commission to install mobile jammers around the counting site on the day of counting of votes i.e. on March 10. For this, SP State President Naresh Uttam Patel has written a letter to the Election Commission. It has been said in the letter that there is a possibility of excessive misuse of mobile phones and some kind of hacking around the counting place in all the districts of the state.

Voting in Uttar Pradesh took place in seven phases in 403 seats. Votes will be counted on March 10 (Thursday).