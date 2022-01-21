Priyanka Gandhi hints at being Congress’ CM face in UP

When asked who will be Congress’ chief minister candidate, she said: “You can see my face everywhere, can't you?”

While the BJP and Samajwadi Party have announced their chief minister candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, the Congress felt it shouldn’t be left behind.

Releasing the party’s manifesto with brother Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday (January 21), Priyanka Gandhi very clearly said she is the face of the party, which implies she could very well be the CM if Congress comes to power. However, the Congress in-charge for UP did not say if she would contest the polls. Last week, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav decided to contest his first-ever state election from Karhal in Mainpuri. Earlier, BJP’s CM face Yogi Adityanath declared he will fight the assembly polls from Gorakhpur, his home ground.

During the manifesto release function on Friday, Priyanka Gandhi was asked who will be Congress’ CM candidate. “You can see my face everywhere, can’t you?” Priyanka replied, fuelling speculation that she might contest the polls after all.

When specifically asked if she would contest the polls, Priyanka said, “No decision has been taken yet. We will let you know when we do.”

Though winning a legislative assembly (MLA) seat is not mandatory to become a chief minister, the CM has to become a member of the legislative council (MLC) within six months of his/her appointment.

Priyanka Gandhi has never shied away from fighting an election even though she hasn’t contested one so far. Just before the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, she told media persons that “she will (contest an elections) if her party wants her to”.

Priyanka Gandhi has, from the beginning of the UP election campaign, emphasised on women voters and even went to the extent of announcing that 40% of Congress candidates will be women. Therefore, it won’t be a surprise if Priyanka Gandhi Vadra becomes Congress’ CM face.

The UP elections will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7 to elect 403 legislatures. The results will be announced on March 10.