In UP, Modi blames ‘parivarvadis’ for not allowing him to do his job

Addressing a rally in Hardoi, the PM said the people of the district will celebrate the first Holi on March 10 – when election results are announced

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday claimed that between 2014 and 2017, parivarvadis had not allowed him to work for the people of Uttar Pradesh.

The Samajwadi Party was in power in UP during the period.

Addressing a rally in Hardoi, Modi said the people of the district will celebrate the first Holi on March 10 – when election results are announced.

“People of Hardoi have made preparations to play Holi twice. First Holi will be played with BJP’s bumper victory on March 10. But if you want to play Holi on March 10, you will have to make arrangements at polling booths,” Modi said.

Advertisement

“Today, in the third phase too, without any division, heavy voting is being held on the lotus symbol. The news that we have received so far is very encouraging,” he said.

Modi said that BJP government is for the poor, the farmer and the youth of the country.

“The double engine government [BJP governments in UP and at the Centre] you voted for does not belong to any family… Our government is for the poor, the farmer and the youth,” the PM said.

Modi said that the BJP government worked hard for five years, but between 2014 and 2017 parivarvadis did not support him.

“I am sad that from 2014-2017 these ‘parivarvadis’ did not support me. I am an MP from UP, but till 2017 they didn’t let me work for the people of UP. If you bring them again, will they let me work for you? Should such people be re-elected?” he added.

He further said the earlier because of the fear of mafias, traders were afraid to do business

“Five years ago, [you know] what mafias did to UP? Traders were afraid to do business. Snatching, loot was common at that time. People used to say, ‘Come back home before the sunset.’ These parivarvadis who are losing the election badly will now spread poison in the name of caste. Such people fight with their own families for a chair, but you have to remember only one thing: UP’s development is the country’s development,” Modi said.