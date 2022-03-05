Even in Ukraine issue, Oppn playing politics, says Modi in Varanasi

Addressing an election rally at Khajuri village in Varanasi, Modi said that due to their aversion towards him, "dynasts" were making fun of vocal for local and the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls as “pro-incumbency”, saying the people themselves are fighting for the continuation of the government.

Addressing an election rally at Khajuri village in Varanasi, Modi said that due to their aversion towards him, “dynasts” were making fun of vocal for local and the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

“Even on the Ukraine issue, the Opposition is busy doing politics and adding to the people’s woes,” Modi said.

In a swipe at the Congress, Modi said that the party which derived political mileage for years from khadi now hesitates to even take its name.

Modi added that his government has made khadi and yoga “international brands”.

Varanasi will vote in the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on March 7.