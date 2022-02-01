MGNREGS allocation not raised by Centre despite high demand for work

The Centre has allocated ₹73,000 crore for the rural jobs guarantee programme MGNREGS in the Union Budget 2022-23. Expectations were that the allocation would increase considering the revised estimate had been pegged at ₹98,000 crore

Despite observations in the Economic Survey 2021-22 that the demand for work under centrally sponsored Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) is still higher than the pre-pandemic level, the government has not enhanced the budget allocation for the scheme.

Instead, the Centre has allocated the same amount of ₹73,000 crore that was given in last year’s budget. This allocation of ₹73,000 crore was provided for the rural jobs guarantee programme MGNREGS for 2022-23 in the Union Budget presented on Tuesday (February 1) by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This turns out to be 25.51 per cent less than the revised estimate for the current financial year.

There was widespread expectation that the budgetary allocation for MGNREGS would increase substantially considering that the revised estimate had been pegged at ₹98,000 crore on account of higher demand for the work.

The Economic Survey 2021-22 tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday had said that an analysis of the latest data on demand for work under MGNREGS suggests the following trends in the rural labour market: (i) MGNREGS employment peaked during the nation-wide lockdown in 2020 (ii) the demand for MGNREGS work has stabilised after the second COVID wave; (iii) aggregate MGNREGS employment is still higher than pre-pandemic level…”

Advertisement

Also read: Govt to roll out national tele mental health plan & digital health ecosystem

MGNREGS is aimed at protecting the livelihood security of rural households of the country by giving them at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year. This scheme is eligible for every household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work. According to the latest data available on the NREGS portal, 6.73 crore households (9.72 crore individuals) have availed the rural job guarantee scheme till January 31 during the current financial year.

Interestingly, the MGNREGS did not find a mention in Sitharaman’s 90-minute budget speech despite the fact that it had emerged as a safety net for migrant workers during the pandemic, said reports.

In the first phase, the MNREGA scheme was implemented in 200 most backward districts from February 2, 2006. This was subsequently extended to additional districts, 113 with effect from April 1, 2007 and 17 from May 15, 2007.

The remaining districts came under the ambit of the Act, which covers all rural districts in the country, with effect from April 1, 2008.