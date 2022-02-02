Lacks push for employment: RSS-linked body SJM slams Budget

The 32-year-old SJM, who has a vision for a "self-reliant Bharat and an equitable world order", was concerned about the "very limited efforts" to promote small-scale industries and creation of employment in the country

The RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has slammed the Union Budget 2022-23 on Wednesday (February 2) for not giving a boost to employment.

Though this political and cultural organisation called the Budget a “growth-oriented” one, pointing out that the quantum jump of 35 per cent in capital expenditure, which is over 7.5 lakh crores, could increase the future growth prospects in the country, it did not push employment.

In a statement, the SJM, praised the Union Budget 2022-23 for being a growth-oriented budget. It was enhancing infrastructure development of different kinds including digital infrastructure, infrastructure of education, potable water and housing for poor, it said. However, the organisation, who has a vision for a “self-reliant Bharat and an equitable world order”, was concerned about the “very limited efforts” taken to promote small-scale industries and the creation of employment in the country.

“Union Budget 2022-23 –good for growth, but lacks push on employment,” it said.

Further, it added that the SJM expressed its concerns over the “limited efforts” towards promotion of small scale industry and creation of employment in the country.

The RSS body felt there was “an urgent need” to promote self-employment in the country. Entrepreneurship development programmes needed to be encouraged, more funds and seed capital had to be infused in small businesses “which can motivate the youth to start their own enterprises”.

An entrepreneurship development centre needed to be set up in each district of the country, it added.

However, the 32-year-old organisation SJM appreciated the MSME scheme for enhanced lending to the sector by extending the guarantee cover for such loans. “However, we feel that government support by way of equity subsidy is something which is urgently required,” it added.

The Union Budget for the 2022-23 fiscal was presented by the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in parliament on Tuesday.

The SJM also disapproved of virtual digital assets and wanted private crypto currencies to be banned. It said “looking at the dangers of national security, the menace of money laundering and other related dangers emanating from the transactions in cryptos, ban on private crypto currencies is the only solution”.

Meanwhile, the SJM welcomed the government’s proposal to declare 2023 as the National Millet Year. However, it said the government should promote chemical-free farming in various parts of the country, instead of pushing it only “in a limited area”.

While presenting the budget, the finance minister had said chemical-free natural farming will be promoted throughout the country with a focus on farmer’s lands in five-kilometre wide corridors along the longer river Ganga in the first stage.