Budget 2022: A tightrope act for Team Modi

Budget 2022 is a tightrope act for the Modi government. There’s the UP election at one end, requiring populist moves to draw votes. Then there’s the economy at the other end, pulled down by COVID and calling for stringent action to get it back in shape. In all, this might be Team Modi’s most decisive budget yet.

For the salaried Indian, some income-tax tweaks are the top expectation. A raising of the basic income tax exemption limit of ₹2.5 lakh, and that of the Section 80C deduction limit of ₹1.5 lakh, is on the wish list. Also, in the light of increased work-from-home, taxpayers want exemptions for home office expenses such as laptop, WiFi and ergonomic furniture.

Industry players expect changes in customs and central excise tariffs to support indigenous manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme. There are also calls to ease GST procedures, both in terms of compliance and deadlines.

In the light of the pandemic, healthcare players have sought tax incentives for private sector investments to modernise medical facilities and establish new hospitals with ICU beds in rural areas.

The agriculture sector requires improved R&D in farming practices to foster innovation, develop better infrastructure and boost digitisation. There’s also the need for subsidised insurance premiums for the sector.

The MSME sector has sought support akin to the ECLGS, which offers 100% credit guarantee on loans from formal lenders. This will ease credit for MSMEs.

People are also eagerly awaiting announcements for ‘new-age’ sectors such as cleantech and cryptocurrencies. Tax sops for green energy products, and regulatory guidance on crypto exchanges would be welcome.