When bronze shines like gold: PV Sindhu makes history

By this win, Sindhu has become the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals

PV Sindhu has been in London for the last 10 days. File photo: PTI

India’s top badminton payer PV Sindhu has won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, beating China’s He Bing Jao 21-13 21-15 in the third-place playoff.

Losing to World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying in the semi-final may have shattered Sindhu, one of India’s gold medal hopes, but she came back in style to beat Bing Jao, another terrific player.

By this win, Sindhu has become the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals.
Sushil Kumar is the only Indian to have taken home successive medals at the Games twice.

Meanwhile, read: Are we still minnows on the world stage?

 

