TN govt reaches out to migrant workers amid reports of attack; don’t panic, says Guv

State police have also acted tough against those spreading false information while registering a case against Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai and UP BJP leader Prashant Umrao

Tamil Nadu government has reached out to the migrant labourers with an aim to allay their apprehensions about safety and security in the southern state while also launching a crackdown against the elements spreading “fake news” regarding “attack” on migrants.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi also sought to assuage fears of migrant workers in Tamil Nadu on Sunday in the wake of alleged rumours of some of them being attacked in the state, saying the TN people were nice and friendly.

The workers need not panic, the Raj Bhavan said in tweets posted in Tamil, English and Hindi. “Governor urged the North Indian labourers in Tamil Nadu not to panic and feel insecure, as the people of Tamil Nadu are very nice and friendly, and the state government is committed to provide them security,” Raj Bhavan said on its official Twitter handle.

Governor urged the North Indian labourers in Tamil Nadu not to panic and feel insecure, as the people of Tamil Nadu are very nice and friendly, and the state government is committed to provide them security.

TN govt’s outreach

As part of the state government’s outreach, Salem district collector S Karmegam celebrated Holi with north Indian labourers of the district on Sunday. He distributed sweets to the workers and assured them of safety, asking them not to panic. This comes in the backdrop of viral ‘fake videos’ of attacks on north Indian labourers.

Bihar Association in Tamil Nadu also held a meeting with migrant workers who are working in Chennai, amid rumours of alleged attacks. “I am living safely here. Videos circulating on social media are fake. My family back home has been concerned about my safety ever since the news started circulating but I have reassured them about my safety,” said Santosh Kumar, a migrant worker from Bihar working in Chennai.

Bihar team in Tiruppur



Meanwhile, representatives from the Bihar government reached Tiruppur on Sunday to ascertain the ground reality. The officials are holding deliberations with Tiruppur district officials over alleged ‘attack’ on labourers from the state. Tiruppur is one of the major garment export hubs of India. More than 1 million migrant labourers work in Tamil Nadu in various sectors, including the garment industry.

Besides, Tiruppur administration also held a meeting with representatives of business and industry associations and migrant workers over the issue of alleged attacks on migrants. “We have a meeting with a high-level committee on the migrant labourers’ issue. Fake news is being spread on social media by some people. Local and migrant labourers share good ties,” said KM Subramanian, Tiruppur Exporters’ Association.

“Migrant workers from northern states are living without any fear. Those spreading false news to disturb the peace and create tension are being identified and strict action will be taken against them,” said the police.

State BJP chief booked

Apart from reaching out to the migrant labourers, the government has also cracked a whip and filed cases against people who are allegedly spreading panic. Incidentally, at the centre of controversy is state BJP chief K Annamalai who has been booked for spreading “false information”. A case has been registered against him in CCB Cyber Crime Division for reportedly inciting violence and promoting enmity between two groups. “You think that you can suppress democracy by filing false cases. I give you 24 hours and dare you to touch me,” tweeted Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai.

It is disheartening to see fake news spread in social media about attacks on Migrant workers in Tamil Nadu. We, the Tamil people, believe in the concept of “The World is One” and do not endorse the separatism & vile hatred against our North Indian friends. (1/5) — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) March 4, 2023

Similarly, BJP leader from UP, Prashanth Umrao, tweeted that “15 Bihari workers were beaten up and hanged in Tamil Nadu”. It was alleged in the tweet that “12 of them were dead”. Tamil Nadu police said the news was fake and filed a case against the BJP leader. Another video of a Bihar labourer claiming attack on migrants in Tamil Nadu was tweeted by a tweeter handle of BJP’s Bihar unit.

Tamil Nadu Police have also booked an editor of Dainik Bhaskar, owner of Twitter handle ‘Tanveer Post’, Prashant Umrao and another person under various sections of the IPC for spreading misinformation.

CM, DGP warn of action



Tamil Nadu DGP Dr C Sylendra Babu said the viral videos were “false and mischievous”. He said the two clashes seen in them weren’t between Tamil Nadu people and migrant labourers, instead they were internal feuds.

“The first video shows two groups of Bihari migrant labourers fighting against each other in Tirupur. The other one shows clashes between local residents of Coimbatore and not that of migrant workers. They all are people from Tamil Nadu,” he said. The DGP alleged that facts were twisted to make it appear migrant workers were attacked in Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has condemned the rumour mongering. “Those who spread rumours that migrant workers are being attacked in Tamil Nadu are harming the integrity of the country,” he said. Stalin had also assured his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar that all migrant labourers in the state were safe and that the police had registered cases against two journalists of a Hindi daily for spreading rumours.

Bihar govt forced to act



The Bihar government was forced to act after the issue took a political turn. The BJP protested inside the Bihar Assembly on March 2, claiming labourers from the state were attacked in Tirupur. The JDU-RJD alliance government was under pressure over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wishing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on his birthday, in the backdrop of the alleged attack.

Deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam said the state government was duty-bound to ensure the safety of the migrant workers and at the same time see to it that youth belonging to Tamil Nadu get employment in companies located in the state.

Concern in industrial sector



On the other hand, the industrial sector is worried about the issue panning out of control. Tamil Nadu Hotel Association and South India Mills Association have urged the state government to ensure the safety of migrant labourers. The industry is concerned that the atmosphere of fear would lead to an exodus of migrant workers.

Tamil Nadu’s economy largely depends on migrant workers, more so in the construction sector, hotel industry and in the garment industry. If the labourers choose to return to their native places because of fear, it will bring the industry to a standstill. This is exactly the reason behind Salem district collector’s outreach towards migrant labourers.

(With Agency inputs)