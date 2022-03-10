Time to reform Congress in a way that inspires people, says Tharoor

The Grand Old Party has suffered crushing defeats in all the five state polls, the results of which were declared on March 10

With the Congress suffering a crushing defeat in the latest round of assembly polls, party MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday (March 10) said it is time to reaffirm the idea of India that the Congress has stood for and reform the party’s organisational leadership in a manner that will reignite those ideas and inspire the people.

The BJP scored a second straight win in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh and is set to form governments in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The Aam Aadmi Party earned a landslide win in Punjab. On the contrary, the Congress has suffered a big defeat in all the five states.

“All of us who believe in @INCIndia are hurting from the results of the recent assembly elections. It is time to reaffirm the idea of India that the Congress has stood for and the positive agenda it offers the nation…And to reform our organisational leadership in a manner that will reignite those ideas and inspire the people,” Tharoor said in a tweet.

“One thing is clear — Change is unavoidable if we need to succeed,” the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

