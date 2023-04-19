Siddaramaiah returns to home constituency, files nomination from Varuna

The 75-year-old, eight time MLA, Siddaramaiah had earlier won twice from Varuna, and went on to become the Leader of Opposition after winning from here in 2008, and then became CM after 2013 Assembly polls

Karnataka Congress strongman and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah returned to his home constituency filing his nomination from Varuna in Mysore district on Wednesday (April 19), for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls.

The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly was accompanied by former minister H C Mahadevappa and Congress leaders. Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah is the sitting Congress MLA from Varuna.

The 75-year-old, eight time MLA, had earlier won twice from Varuna, and went on to become the Leader of Opposition after winning from here in 2008, and then became CM after 2013 Assembly polls.

The Congress legislature party leader offered prayers to his family deity Siddarameshwara at the temple in his native village of Siddaramanahundi, and also visited Sri Rama temple there, and held a massive roadshow before filing the nomination.

Advertisement

Also read: Karnataka election | Varuna, Kanakapura present litmus test for Somanna-Siddaramaiah, Ashoka-DKS

He also visited the famous Chamundeshwari temple, on Chamundi hills in Mysuru, and addressed a public meeting ahead of filing papers.

The ruling BJP has fielded minister V Somanna from Varuna to take on Siddaramaiah.

By filing his nomination in Varuna, Siddaramaiah has returned to his home constituency after contesting from neighbouring Chamundeshwari, and Badami in Bagalkote district, in 2018 polls. He had faced a defeat in Chamundeshwari, but had won in Badami.

Also read: Karnataka’s electoral landscape is volatile, muddied, and unpredictable

A chief ministerial aspirant in the event of the Congress coming to power, he has already declared that this will be his last election. Filing of nominations for the election ends on April 20. Voting will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will be on May 13.