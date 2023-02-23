SC verdict on AIADMK: Is it political wilderness for Panneerselvam?

Panneerselvam may not have expected the unkindest cut of all, in his acrimonious power struggle with interim general secretary K Palaniswami, which was delivered through the Supreme Court verdict on February 23

The Supreme Court verdict is not just a huge setback to expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam’s narrative for dual leadership of the party, it may just banish him into political wilderness for good as his detractors would like to believe.

Panneerselvam may not have expected the unkindest cut of all in his acrimonious power struggle with interim general secretary K Palaniswami, which was delivered through the Supreme Court verdict on Thursday (February 23).

The ruling, upholding the order of the Madras High Court (HC) allowing Palaniswami to continue as the AIADMK’s interim general secretary, is likely to cast a shadow on the political career of OPS, a three-time Chief Minister. His few supporters claim he would rise again like the phoenix, while those in the rival camp insist that its curtains down on OPS’ political career.

Panneerselvam’s house wore a deserted look, as the leader is ostensibly too dazed to publicly react to the court’s ruling. On the other hand, the AIADMK workers at the party headquarters here and other parts in the state are on cloud nine celebrating the verdict.

“This is only a temporary setback to Panneerselvam, who is an old friend of mine. This three-time chief minister will establish himself,” said T T V Dhinakaran, general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam said. In his opinion, Dhinakaran said, the verdict did not signify an end to the power struggle between Panneerselvam and Palaniswami.

“Panneerselvam won in the first round of the bout. Now it is now the turn of Palaniswamy. More rounds will follow. Let’s wait and see,” Dhinakaran who was earlier expelled from the AIADMK, told reporters here.

‘Pannerselvam will rise again’

A senior functionary, who is a Panneerselvam supporter, said, “A new political chapter begins for him. Panneerselvam will rise again and get back the position in the party, as party founder M G Ramachandran had proved his capabilities when he was expelled from the DMK.”

OPS would approach the people’s court and win back political recognition, he added.

While AIADMK spokesperson, R M Babu Murugavel felt that it was the end of the road for Panneerselvam. “It’s the end of his political chapter. Whether he seeks public support or not is irrelevant. Panneerselvam has no option to even appeal against the Supreme Court verdict now.”

The highs and lows in OPS’ political career

Ottakarathevar Panneerselvam, popularly known as OPS, who was the coordinator of the AIADMK, had won for the third consecutive time from Bodinayakanur constituency in the verdant Theni district in 2021. The 72-year-old diehard loyalist of late J Jayalalithaa had served as CM twice – in 2001 and 2014 – when Jayalalithaa had to step down after she was convicted in the disproportionate assets case.

He became CM again in 2016 following her demise. But, two months later, he had to resign as the party split and the then governor appointed Palaniswami, as the CM who later proved his majority in the Assembly.

Panneerselvam, a former Leader of the House in the TN Legislative Assembly, was born on January 14, 1952, in Periyakulam. He entered politics at a tender age of 18 and rose in the party ranks and had served as chairman of Periyakulam municipality.

A political journey punctuated with compromises

He earned the trust of the AIADMK supremo, J Jayalalithaa, who entrusted him with the task of running her government in her absence. But his political journey post Jayalalithaa was punctuated with compromises – settling down to the position of deputy CM in 2017 in Palaniswami’s cabinet, and later announcing K Palaniswami as CM candidate in the 2021 Assembly election, to now losing the support of a majority of the party workers who back Palaniswami.

In February 2017, he had launched a “dharma yudham” revolt on the sands of Marina against V K Sasikala, who expelled him from the party. In August the same year, he merged his faction with Palaniswami’s group and became deputy CM holding the finance portfolio. While Panneerselvam became AIADMK coordinator, Palaniswami was made the joint coordinator.

After the debacle in the 2021 Assembly elections, differences between both the leaders surfaced and a defiant Palaniswami favoured unitary leadership in the party, dispensing with the coordinator’s post, while Panneerselvam maintained that dual leadership would augur well for the AIADMK.

The leadership tussle worsened between the two and in July 2022, the party’s general council abolished the dual leadership and elevated Palaniswami as interim general secretary – a development that totally isolated Panneerselvam from the AIADMK. He was expelled from the party along with a few of his supporters.

In September last year, a Madras high court division bench upheld the decisions of the June 11 AIADMK general council and set aside the single judge order. On September 12, 2022, the Supreme Court dismissed Panneerselvam’s plea challenging the order of the Madras HC to handover the keys of the party headquarters to Palaniswami.