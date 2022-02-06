PM Modi to visit Mumbai to pay last respects to Lata Mangeshkar

Mangeshkar, 92, died at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday morning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mumbai later in the day to pay his last respects to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

“Will be leaving for Mumbai in some time to pay my last respects to Lata Didi,” Modi tweeted. A two-day state of mourning will be observed on the demise of the legendary singer on February 6 and 7. The national flag will fly at half-mast on Sunday and Monday throughout India and a state funeral will be accorded to her.

