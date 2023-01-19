PM gives away house ownership deeds to 50,000 Lambanis in North Karnataka

Stressing that the Lambanis had faced many hardships and difficulties, the Prime Minister assured Banjara mothers that their son (Modi) is sitting in Delhi.

A Hakku Patra (land title deed) distribution drive for over 52,000 nomadic Lambani (Banjara) tribes, in five districts of North Karnataka, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

“Its a big day for the people of Banjara (Lambani nomadic) community as over 50,000 people will get their own roof by way of Hakku Patra“, the PM said at a public meeting at Malkhed in this district.

Modi distributed Hakku Patras to five nomadic couples on the occasion.

This Hakku Patra will secure future of thousands of people living in the “Thandas” (Lambani habitats) in Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgiri, Raichur and Vijayapura districts, he noted.

Way back in 1993, it was recommended to give revenue village status to Thandas but the political party that remained in power for the longest period used the Lambanis as the vote bank and never tried to improve the living condition of these backward families, he claimed.

“Those living in Thandas had to wage a long struggle for their rights and face many difficulties. They had to wait for a long time”, Modi said. “But now the depressing atmosphere is changing. I want to assure the Banjara mothers that their son (Modi) is sitting in Delhi”.

