Nine of Top 10 firms, led by TCS, shed over ₹1 lakh crore in m-cap

Reliance Industries, the most valued firm by market valuation, emerged as the only gainer from the top-10 pack. Its valuation rose by ₹30,474.79 crore to ₹16,07,857.69 crore

The valuation of nine of the 10 most valued companies together plunged by ₹1,03,532.08 crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the worst loser.

The 30-share BSE benchmark last week declined 491.90 points or 0.83 per cent.

TCS’ market valuation tumbled ₹44,037.2 crore to reach ₹13,67,021.43 crore.

HDFC’s m-cap tanked ₹13,772.72 crore to ₹4,39,459.25 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever eroded by ₹11,818.45 crore to ₹5,30,443.72 crore and that of ICICI Bank declined by ₹9,574.95 crore to ₹5,49,434.46 crore.

The market cap of Bajaj Finance plunged ₹8,987.52 crore to reach ₹4,22,938.56 crore and that of Infosys by ₹8,386.79 crore to ₹7,23,790.27 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s market capitalisation declined by ₹3,157.91 crore to ₹3,92,377.89 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped ₹2,993.33 crore to ₹8,41,929.20 crore.

The valuation of State Bank of India diminished by ₹803.21 crore to ₹4,72,379.69 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the top-10 chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.