Nine of Top 10 firms, led by TCS, shed over ₹1 lakh crore in m-cap

Updated 1:41 PM, 13 February, 2022
TCS’ market valuation tumbled ₹44,037.2 crore to reach ₹13,67,021.43 crore. The IT major emerged as the worst loser last week | File Photo

The valuation of nine of the 10 most valued companies together plunged by 1,03,532.08 crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the worst loser.

The 30-share BSE benchmark last week declined 491.90 points or 0.83 per cent.

Reliance Industries, the most valued firm by market valuation, emerged as the only gainer from the top-10 pack. Its valuation rose by 30,474.79 crore to 16,07,857.69 crore.

TCS’ market valuation tumbled 44,037.2 crore to reach 13,67,021.43 crore.

HDFC’s m-cap tanked 13,772.72 crore to 4,39,459.25 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever eroded by 11,818.45 crore to 5,30,443.72 crore and that of ICICI Bank declined by 9,574.95 crore to 5,49,434.46 crore.

The market cap of Bajaj Finance plunged 8,987.52 crore to reach 4,22,938.56 crore and that of Infosys by 8,386.79 crore to 7,23,790.27 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s market capitalisation declined by 3,157.91 crore to 3,92,377.89 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped 2,993.33 crore to 8,41,929.20 crore.

The valuation of State Bank of India diminished by 803.21 crore to 4,72,379.69 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the top-10 chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

