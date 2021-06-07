New Income Tax e-filing portal: Know the salient features

It will facilitate quick refund, plus help in updating one’s profile to provide certain details of income

The Income Tax Department has launched its new e-filing portal today (June 7). The new portal www.incometax.gov.in has released several new features which would be integrated with immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for quick refund issuance.

The new e-filing portal is aimed at providing taxpayer convenience and a modern, seamless experience to taxpayers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

“The taxpayer-friendly portal is integrated with immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds to taxpayers”.

The statement clarified that the new tax payment system will be launched on June 18 after the advance tax instalment date to avoid any inconvenience.

The mobile app will also be released subsequent to the initial launch of the portal. It will enable taxpayers to get familiar with the various features.

Here are the main features of the new system:

* The new e-filing link — www.incometax.gov.in — will replace hyperlink http://existing www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

* All interactions and uploads or pending actions will be displayed on a single dashboard for follow-up action by taxpayer.

* The new e-filing portal is integrated with immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds.

* A free-of-cost ITR preparation software will be available with interactive questions.

* Taxpayers will be able to proactively update their profile to provide certain details of income including salary, house property, business/profession which will be used in pre-filling their ITR.

* Detailed enablement of pre-filling with salary income, interest, dividend and capital gains will be available after TDS and SFT statements are uploaded (due date is June 30)

* The facility for preparation of ITRs 3, 5, 6, 7 will be made available shortly.

* The features of the new portal also include a new call centre for taxpayer assistance for prompt response to queries.