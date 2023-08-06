Mumbai Police receive threat call, arrest man over local train bomb blast warnings

Law enforcement apprehended a 25-year-old individual from the Juhu area for purportedly placing the threatening call.

An official reported that the Mumbai Police on Sunday morning (August 6) received a call from an individual issuing a warning about potential “serial bomb blasts” in local trains.

The police later detained a 25-year-old man from Juhu area for allegedly making the threat call, he said, adding the man is suspected to have made the call in an inebriated state.

The police control room in the morning received the call wherein the person claimed a bomb had been planted in a local train in Mumbai and that “serial bomb blasts” were about to take place, the official said.

The person also told the control room staffer that he was calling from Vile Parle area, he said.

The police then swung into action. They traced the persons mobile phone number location and with the help of other technical evidences, the man was nabbed from Juhu area, from where he allegedly made the threat call, the official said.

During the probe, it came to light the man had come from Bihar and was in Mumbai for last 10 days, an official from Juhu police station said.

The mobile phone used to make the call was also seized, the police said.

Preliminary information suggested the man was a habitual drinker. He is suspected to have made the call in an inebriated state, the official said.

“We are collecting more information about him,” the official added.

(With agency inputs)