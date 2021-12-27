More reason to hang out on WhatsApp – check businesses nearby

A new feature is set to allow users to search for eateries, grocery stores or even hotels without leaving the app.

The Facebook-owned instant messaging app is reportedly rolling out a new search feature – available on both iOS and Android – that will tell users about businesses nearby. Thus, one can search for eateries, grocery stores or even hotels without leaving the app.

The feature has been released for some people in Sao Paulo and will be rolled out to more people in the future, noted WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo.

“When you search for something within WhatsApp, there will be a new section called ‘Businesses Nearby’: when you select the category, the results of business accounts will be filtered based on your choice,” WABetaInfo said. The feature is not available yet, but will be available in a future update for people who can already use the Business Directory.

WhatsApp has also introduced a redesigned page for Business Info after its beta for iOS 2.21.170.12 update. The page is similar to iOS contact cards and, on Android, it also allows opening their status updates.

The company recently brought in a new privacy update to prevent unknown contacts from seeing a user’s last seen and online status. The feature allows WhatsApp users to set their “last seen” status to be viewed by everyone, their contacts, except a blacklist of specific people.