Met department sounds alert in several parts of Kerala

The Met Department has issued ‘Orange’ alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts for October 20 and ‘Yellow’ alert in Kasargod, Alapuzha and Kollam.

Orange alert advisory urges residents to be alert, while Yellow prompts them to “keep updated”.

The department has forecast heavy rains in Kerala for three days starting Wednesday October 20. The state government has sounded an alert in downstream areas of Idukki Dam, including suburban areas of Kochi, and started evacuating families. As a precautionary measure, authorities have released water from the Idukki reservoir. This is the second time in three years that water has been released from the reservoir, the largest in Kerala and one of the highest ‘arch dams’ in Asia.

The government’s ‘Mausam’ app provides weather updates every 10 minutes. It has been jointly developed by the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics, the Indian Institute Of Tropical Meteorology and the India Meteorological Department.