Mega meet to remember unsung scientists of India’s freedom struggle

The all-India conference is an attempt to honour science communicators who faced discrimination by the British authority

A science communicators mega conference on ‘India’s Independence movement and Role of Science’, to be organised between October 20 and 21 in New Delhi, will highlight the role of several unsung scientists involved in the struggle and challenges during the country’s freedom movement.

The conference is a joint endeavour of Vigyan Prasar (an autonomous Institute of the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India), CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication & Policy Research, and Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA), a science body linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“Several unsung scientists and science communicators were involved in the struggle and challenges during the freedom movement of India.

“They faced discrimination and negligence by the British authority. In spite of those unfavourable situations, our scientists and science communicators kept on doing science as well as communicating science for the development of nation and society,” the statement read.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (celebration of 75th Year of India’s Independence) is the fundamental inspiration behind this conference, it added.

The year-long science celebrations will witness interactions at different levels through exhibitions, conferences, competitions, science films, posters, vigyan yatras and presentations.

The national-level mega conference will see the participation of over 4,000 science communicators who will percolate the message to the grassroots level of the society.

The motive is to inform the society about the contributions of scientists during the freedom movement, their struggles and achievements, according to the statement.

Ranjana Aggarwal, Director CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR) and the National Convenor of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav listed out the year-long calendar of celebrations to promote science.

The programmes include Science and Technology in India Conference on August 16-18; Teachers’ Congress for schools and colleges on November 11-12; Academic Leaders Conference for vice-chancellors, Directors of IIT, IIM, UGC, AICTE and other national institutes on January 12, 2022; International seminar on World Science Day February 28, 2022 by JNU, VIBHA and NISPR, Vigyan Yatra; Exhibition on Wheels to display audio-visuals and posters; science film festival, literature fair, etc.

(With inputs from agencies)